Turkish Military Neutralizes PKK Terrorists In Northern Iraq

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish security forces "neutralized" four PKK terrorists innorthern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces neutralized 3 PKK terrorists inthe Operation Claw-Lock area and 1 PKK terrorist in the Hakurkregion in northern Iraq,” the ministry said on X.

"Our fight against terrorism continues effectively anddecisively," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply theterrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK –listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU –has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people,including women, children, and infants.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plotcross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target thePKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap,and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.