Switzerland Reduces Its Investment In Azerbaijani Economy By 3-Fold

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 2023, Switzerland invested $70.6 million in the economy ofAzerbaijan, Azernews reports, the Central Bank ofAzerbaijan (CBA).
This is 3-fold less than in 2022. During the reporting period,the total investment share of Switzerland in the economy ofAzerbaijan decreased from 3.4% to 1.1%.
Last year, Azerbaijan invested $40.7 million in the Swisseconomy. This is 15% more than the previous year.
During the year, the total investment share of Azerbaijan in theSwiss economy decreased from 2.4% to 1.3%.
