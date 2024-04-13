Tiger Shroff Steals The Show With ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’; Establishes His Rising Stardom

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Tiger Shroff has solidified his position as one of Bollywood's youngest stars with his recent film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

The actor shares the screen with superstar Akshay Kumar and Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Despite working with such established names, Tiger stands out with his commendable portrayal of his character, slaying it like a natural-born superstar.

While his earlier films primarily focused on his action prowess, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' showcases his range of emotions and impeccable comic timing, with his swag of delivering quick one-liners being one of the best things about the movie.

Fans and critics alike have praised Tiger for his performance, particularly highlighting his new style, swag, acting skills, comic timing, and inspiring screen presence.

Tiger's journey to stardom began with his debut film 'Heropanti' in 2014, where he showcased his exceptional martial arts skills and dance prowess as he worked alongside debutante Kriti Sanon. His fluid movements and effortless action sequences left audiences in awe and quickly earned him the title of Bollywood's new action hero. Since then, Tiger has delivered a string of box office hits, including 'Baaghi', 'War', and 'Baaghi 2', solidifying his position as a bankable star.

With upcoming projects like 'Rambo', 'Singham 3', and 'Baaghi 4', audiences can expect to see more of Tiger's exceptional work in the future.