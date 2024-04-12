Rajasthan: 1,185 Illegal Weapons Seized Ever Since Implementation Of Model Code Of Conduct

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 13 (IANS) The police in Rajasthan have so far seized 1,185 illegal weapons and collected more than 1.55 lakh licensed weapons since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct last month, an official said on Friday.

Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Praveen Gupta said, as per the police, so far, 1,185 illegal weapons as well as 2,303 cartridges, 4,129 kg of explosive materials and 7 IEDs have been seized in the state.

A raid had also been conducted at an illegal arms manufacturing factory, he said.

Gupta further said that a total of 1,55,373 weapons have been deposited in various police stations out of a total 1,62,777 licensed weapons registered across the state.

A total of 1,692 arms licenses have been cancelled and 51 licensed arms have been confiscated.

According to Gupta, Rajasthan Police have identified a total of 1,400 settlements in various Lok Sabha constituencies as vulnerable.

Besides, 299 intra-state and 225 inter-state police checkpoints have been set up.

A total of 3,819 vigilance groups are also active in Rajasthan for free, fair, transparent and free elections from allurement and money power.