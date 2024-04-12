J&K: Water Rafting Event Held In Doda For Youth Voters

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, April 12 (IANS) As part of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative, the District Election Authority (DEA) organised a unique event to engage and empower young voters ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, an official statement said on Saturday.

"Held at Shibnote Thathri, the event combined excitement of water rafting with a call to action for civic duty, aiming to generate awareness and emphasise the importance of youth participation in the electoral process," the statement said.

Doda District Election Officer (DEO) highlighted the crucial role of youth in shaping the nation's democratic landscape.

"Under the slogan 'Mera pehla vote desh ke liye, Desh ke parv, Desh ke Garv', the event aimed to inspire a sense of pride and responsibility among young voters towards exercising their democratic right," the statement said.

During the event, participants took part in a pledge ceremony, solemnly committing to cast their valuable votes on polling day.

This innovative initiative not only provided an exhilarating experience for the participants but also served as a platform to educate and empower young citizens to actively participate in the democratic process.