Kangana Ranaut Questions Himachal Govt Over 'Unfulfilled' Poll Promises

Manali/Kullu, April 12 (IANS) BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut, on Friday, questioned the state's ruling Congress over its stand about honouring the Assembly poll promises, especially the much-publicised financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to all women in the age group of 18 to 60 years.

"The Congress government and Vikramaditya Singh, who is like a younger brother but always remains annoyed with me and is a minister in the government, should give a reply that you have said that you will start a pension scheme. Have you started the scheme? Talk about your work," she said at a public meeting in the picturesque tourist resort Manali which is part of the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.

"You have said we will establish mobile hospitals. The mobile hospital vans will reach every household in all localities to provide free treatment. Has anyone seen those vans in Mandi? No one has seen," said the actress-turned-politician who was donning a traditional Himachali cap during her speech.

Upping the ante to corner the government over implementation of 10 poll promises, Kangana Ranaut said the Congress in its election promise has promised to provide 5-6 lakh jobs.

"Has anyone got the job? You have a poll promise of giving Rs 1,500 per month to women in the age bracket of 18 to 59 years. Has anyone got Rs 1,500?" she questioned.

"The Congress promised to fix the minimum support price for different categories of fruit. It had promised to procure cow dung at Rs 2 per kg."

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on March 4 announced that the government will give Rs 1,500 per month to women in the age group of 18 to 60 years from April 1.

This was one of the 10 'guarantees' promised by the Congress ahead of the Assembly polls in November 2022.

Taking a jibe at Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who is likely to be fielded by the Congress against Kangana Ranaut, she asked him to talk about the performance of his government.

"In this country, if someone talks about performance, that person is Prime Minister Narendra Modi... we will fight for him and his vision for development," she said.

A day earlier, Kangana Ranaut launched a scathing attack on Vikramaditya Singh, saying he could not threaten her and send her back, saying: "Yeh tumhare baap-dada ki riyasat nahin hai, ke tum mujhe dara ke vapis bhej doge (This is not the estate of your father or grandfather that you will threaten me and send me back)."

Amid a war of words, Vikramaditya Singh told the media he respects Kangana Ranaut a lot, and not just her but every woman and daughter of Himachal.

"She gave a political speech in Manali, used an abusive term, but did she contribute a single penny to Himachal at the time of disaster? She says her home is in Manali but did she stand alongside the people of Manali?" he asked.

In Himachal Pradesh, there are around 22 lakh women in the age group of 18 to 59 years.

From Mandi constituency, six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh's wife, Pratibha Singh, is the sitting Congress MP. She is the mother of Vikramaditya Singh. The three-time Mandi MP Pratibha Singh has announced not to enter the fray, despite her party being at the helm in the state, citing the ground situation is not favourable.

Voting for the four Lok Sabha seats -- Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur and Shimla (reserved), all currently held by the BJP, will be held in a single phase on June 1.

By-elections to six Assembly seats, all held by the Congress, will be held simultaneously.

