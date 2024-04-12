Azerbaijani Judokas To Compete At European Cup To Be Held In Poznan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The team of Azerbaijan's youth judoka team for the European Cupto be held in Poznan, Poland has been announced, Azernews reports,citing the information released by the Azerbaijan JudoFederation.

According to the release, the national team will be representedby 7 athletes in 3 weight classes in the tournament, which will beattended by 420 athletes from 41 countries.

Farida Mirzayeva, Konul Aliyeva (both 48 kilograms), KhadijaGadashova, Nuray Guliyeva (both 52 kilograms), Gulnara Bayramova,Fidan Gasimova (both 57 kilograms), Leyla Atayeva (63 kilograms)under the leadership of the coach of the women's team ElnurIsmayilov. , Parvana Abdullayeva (70 kilograms) and NigarSuleymanova (+78 kilograms) will test their strength.

It should be noted that the competition will be held on April13-14.