Indian Visa For New Zealand, Swiss, Bulgarian And South African Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) INDIAN VISA FOR NEW ZEALAND CITIZENS

One of the 170 nationalities eligible for an online visa for India is New Zealand. New Zealand travelers can easily request an electronic travel authorization for India from the comfort of their homes using the more convenient e-Visa system. Starting from 2014, citizens of New Zealand have had the option to utilize online platforms for submitting visa applications for India. Nevertheless, at present, the sole method for acquiring an e-Visa from New Zealand to India is via the internet procedure. Travelers who meet the requirements can select between different types of Indian eVisas, such as the eTourist Visa, eBusiness Visa, eMedical Visa, and eMedical-attendant Visa. Furthermore, New Zealand nationals have the option to acquire a multiple-entry visa for India, which permits them to stay up to 90 days each time they enter the country, and it stays valid for 365 days starting from the date of approval. A double-entry tourist visa is another option, giving you a 30-day maximum stay. Business e-Visa – This is used when you wish to travel to India for business or related reasons but NOT for work purpose. This type of visa allows you to stay in India for up to 365 days and enter and exit multiple times, each stay lasting no more than 180 days. E-Medical Visa: If you need medical treatment within India, this type is best for you as the length of stay is up to 60 days and triple entry in advance. All the different types of e-Visas for New Zealand and India are multiple-entry travel authorizations, with the exception of the online medical visa which is triple entry visa. This online entry visa to India eliminates the need to visit an embassy or consulate to apply in person or wait in long lines at the border to apply for an Indian visa on arrival.







Documents Required for New Zealand Citizens



New Zealand passport with a minimum validity of 6 months from the expected date of arrival in India, containing at least 2 blank pages.

Digital image of the passport information page (also known as the biographical page).

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

A recent photograph of the applicant, passport-style. You can use a Valid credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

INDIAN VISA FOR SOUTH AFRICAN CITIZENS

The tourism industry in India is experiencing a fast increase in growth, leading the government to actively seek ways to expand further. Consequently, the Indian government has implemented the Indian e-Visa initiative in order to attract travelers from worldwide to visit India. Starting from 2014, South African residents have had the option to easily submit their applications for an Indian visa through the internet. South African travelers wanting to go to India must secure an Indian e-Visa. Currently, individuals from 169 various nations are able to request and obtain an Indian e-Visa. The type of e-Visa needed differs based on the reason for the visit. A tourist e-Visa is required for individuals planning to visit India. This visa allows visitors to stay in India for a maximum duration of 30 days from the date of admission. It is important to note that this type of e-Visa allows for a single entry and cannot be extended. An India Business eVisa is required if you are visiting India for business. Using an e-Business Visa, you can stay in India for 365 days with multiple entries. However, this type of visa does not allow you to stay longer than 180 days at a time. If the traveler is visiting the country for medical treatment, they must apply for an Electronic Medical Visa. e-Medical Visa: Stay in India for 60 days from the date of entry into India with triple entry. Applying for an India e-Visa is a very simple process that is completed online and saves travelers the hassle of going to a local embassy or consulate to apply for one.

Required Documents for South Africans Citizens



All travelers must have a passport that will be valid for at least 6 months from the date of their arrival in India.

A valid payment method (such as your debit/credit card) to pay for the eVisa fees.

A digital photo of yourself (it must have been taken recently, you cannot make any gestures, and it must have a white background). A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

INDIAN VISA FOR SWISS CITIZENS

Swiss citizens must get a visa before going to India. Nevertheless, individuals from Switzerland, as well as residents from 169 additional nations, can choose to request an e-Visa via the internet for purposes related to tourism, medical visits, or conducting business. This handy digital file acts as an official permission for traveling in India. Swiss citizens have the option to apply for various types of visas, such as an e-visa, tourist visa, business visa, or medical visa, depending on the reason for their travel. Swiss citizens can choose from two kinds of tourist visas when planning a trip to India. Swiss citizens can visit India twice within 30 days using the 1 Month Tourist eVisa, with a maximum stay of 30 days each time. On the other hand, the 1 Year Indian Tourist eVisa grants visitors from Switzerland the privilege of multiple entries during any 365-day period, with each stay lasting up to 90 consecutive days from the date of entry. The India Business Visa for Swiss Citizens has the same validity period of 1 year. However, the length of stay in India on a business visa is longer. Citizens of Switzerland can stay in India for up to 180 days with the e-business visa. It can be 180 consecutive days or a total of 180 days for multiple trips. This e-Visa is electronically linked to your passport. Applying for Indian Visa for Swiss citizens is easier than ever. Applying for Indian Visa for Swiss Citizens is a simple and quick process that can be completed in about 15 minutes from anywhere in the country as long as the applicant has an internet connection.

Requirement for Indian Visa for Swiss citizens



Passport – Passport, at least six months of remaining validity from the date of intended arrival. Two blank passport pages for stamps.

Digital photo of yourself – it is recommended that the photo is recently taken. You should not make face gestures in it, and the background should be white.

A scanned passport with its information page

A Valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. Modes of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite popular, you can use that as well.

INDIAN VISA FOR BULGARIAN CITIZENS

India, situated in South Asia, is a popular tourist spot. To encourage more tourists to come to the country, the government has implemented the e-Visa initiative. Citizens of Bulgaria, as well as people from 169 other nations, are eligible to request an e-Visa for entry into India. Starting from 2014, citizens of Bulgaria have had the opportunity to make use of the online visa application platform offered by the Indian government. The kind of e-Visa needed is determined by the reason for your trip. If you are journeying for pleasure, work, or to see relatives, you are eligible to secure an electronic tourist visa. This visa enables two entries and a 30-day maximum stay, beginning on the entry date. It is important to note that the e-Business Visa cannot be used for employment-related purposes, but it does permit individuals to engage in business or trade activities within India. With this multiple-entry visa, you can stay in India for up to 365 days, with a maximum continuous stay of 180 days per trip. e-Medical Visa + Medical Attendant: This type of e-Visa is used when you need to receive medical treatments in India, including yoga and physical therapy. You can stay in India for up to 60 days and enter the country three times. The process of obtaining an Indian e-Visa is very simple and is entirely online, eliminating the need to visit a local Embassy or Consulate.

Indian Visa Document requirements for Bulgarian Citizens



A valid passport with a minimum validity of 6 months after arrival and has two blank pages.

A complete Passport details scan.

Applicant recent photo.

A valid email address to receive the e-Visa in their Inbox. You can use multiple Payment methods such as credit/debit card or use a PayPal account.

Indian Visa Eligibility

The Indian economy relies on the tourism sector, and the e-Visa has made it easier for visitors to enter the country. The aim of the India e-Visa was to make the visa application process easier and draw in more international tourists. People from 169 different countries can now submit an application for an e-Visa. Consequently, numerous tourists intending to travel to India will gain from the faster visa approval process. Before heading to India, it is required to secure an India e-Visa. A valid passport, an active email account, and a debit or credit card are required for payment. It is important to ensure that your passport is still valid before initiating the visa application process.

Documents Required for the Indian e-Visa



A Valid passport.

Passport-style photo of the applicant.

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa.