VW Plans To Invest $2.7 Billion In Manufacturing Facility In China

Amman, April 11 (Petra)-- On Thursday, Volkswagen revealed its intentions to invest $2.7 billion, to develop its production and innovation center in China, Reuters reported.As the automaker increases the manufacturing of electric vehicles in China, Ralf Brandstaetter, a member of the management board for Volkswagen Group, said that the Hefei plant in China will assist bring technology to market about 30 percent faster.

