Introducing Yale Approach With Yale Keypad: Yale’S First Retrofit Smart Security Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yale , a leader in smart home security, today announced the launch of the retrofit Yale ApproachTM Lock with Wi-Fi and the wireless Yale Keypad . Easy to install on the back of most deadbolts, Yale Approach paired with the Yale Keypad is the ultimate do-it-yourself smart lock system for first-time users or renters who typically cannot change their locks. Both products are available for purchase in the U.S. today at ShopYaleHome and August, with Amazon and additional retail availability to follow.



Together, Yale Approach with the Yale Keypad is a complete smart security solution for those who are interested in a high-quality, yet affordable renter-friendly smart lock. Yale Approach with the Yale Keypad offers users multiple access options, which eliminate the need to carry or exchange keys or the need for a smartphone to unlock the front door, creating the ultimate convenience.



Yale Approach Lock with Wi-Fi is a discreet, interior-only smart lock that lets users come and go freely thanks to features like Auto-Lock and Auto-Unlock and the ability to control the lock from anywhere with the Yale Access app. This retrofit product requires only a screwdriver and 10 minutes on average to install, and is renter-friendly as it works on the back of most standard deadbolts and does not require a new set of keys. Yale Keypad is a wireless accessory that is the ultimate companion for key-free convenience when paired with Yale Approach or the more than 750,000 compatible August smart locks1 that are currently in the market. With the Keypad's One-Touch locking, users can securely lock the door and unlock using a personalized code. Later this year, Yale will introduce Yale Keypad Touch, a fingerprint-enabled version for users who prefer an even simpler touch form of entry.

"We take immense pride in Yale's legacy of keeping people and what they love most secure for over 180 years," said Garrett Lovejoy, Vice President of Connected Category Management including Yale at Fortune Brands Innovations. "With our latest development of Yale Approach and Yale Keypad, we're tapping into our decades of experience to offer innovative upgrades for our August customers and expanding the Yale product portfolio to offer smart lock solutions that not only safeguard your home, but empower you with the freedom to come and go on your terms."

When connected to Wi-Fi, courtesy of the included Yale Connect Wi-Fi Bridge, Yale Approach and Yale Keypad are easy to control from anywhere with the Yale Access app. Enjoy keyless entry, monitor the lock at any time on the app's activity feed, and grant unique access codes to guests so you never have to swap keys again. Furthermore, Yale Approach is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google HomeTM, Philips Hue and Samsung SmartThings – allowing you to manage your lock as part of your preferred smart home platform.2 Yale Approach will later be available to upgrade to Matter through a simple software update, adding another connectivity option for smart home enthusiasts.

Available in Black Suede and Silver, Yale Approach is not just slim at 1.6 inches off the door, it has one of the smallest profiles of any smart lock on the market. Taking cues from the award-winning Yale Assure Lock 2 collection, Yale Approach prioritized a“less is more” aesthetic, unlike some smart home gadgets that can be cold and bulky.

Yale Keypad boasts a sleek and streamlined look to complement any entryway. The touchscreen design is backlit so it is easy to see in the dark, and is treated with an anti-fingerprint and abrasion-resistant coating to minimize wear over time. Yale Keypad is wireless and battery-operated with an IPX5 weather-resistant rating, allowing users to place it anywhere within Bluetooth® range of the lock without worrying about the weather.

Both products are available for purchase in the U.S. today at ShopYaleHome and August, with Amazon and additional retail availability to follow. Both products will also soon be available to customers in Canada exclusively through Amazon. Customers can purchase both products as a bundle for $179.99 or individually (Yale Approach for $129.99, Yale Keypad for $69.99). Additionally, a Yale Keypad bundle with the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is available for $229.99.

Yale Home is a leader in smart home security that protects the people, places and things we love most. We secure homes throughout the United States and Canada with our innovative smart locks and smart storage solutions to protect front doors, interior doors, cabinets, package deliveries and more. The Yale residential brand in North America is part of Fortune Brands Innovations, a brand, innovation and channel leader within the home and security markets. For more information, visit ShopYaleHome .

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN), headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., is a brand, innovation and channel leader focused on exciting, supercharged categories in the home products, security and commercial building markets. The Company's growing portfolio of brands includes Moen, House of Rohl, Aqualisa, Emtek, Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Master Lock, SentrySafe, Yale residential and August. To learn more about FBIN, its brands and environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments, visit .

1 Yale Keypad is compatible with Yale Approach, August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th generation), August Smart Lock Pro (3rd generation), and the August Smart Lock (3rd generation).

2 Yale Connect Wi-Fi Bridge is required to enable partner integration functions.

