Starting from 2014, citizens of Gambia have had the option to submit online visa applications to the Indian government. People from more than 169 countries are now able to apply for an Indian e-Visa by completing a straightforward form. This government-issued e-Visa permits Gambians and residents to travel to and enter India. Gambians have the convenience of acquiring an eVisa for diverse uses such as travel, business, and medical visits. Of all the e-Visas offered, Gambians specifically choose the India Tourist eVisa as their preferred option for traveling, visiting family, and participating in yoga or meditation retreats. A tourist e-visa remains valid for one month from the day of purchase. Gambian citizens can visit the country once every month for a period of 30 days each time. India e-Business Visa: Travelers from the Gambia can apply for an India e-Business Visa if they want to visit India for business purposes, e. g. for sales, conferences, or meetings. Visiting India with this type of visa is allowed multiple times during the one-year validity period of the visa. The maximum stay in India is 180 days. Electronic Medical Visa for India: Residents of The Gambia wishing to receive medical treatment in India are granted an electronic visa. The Medical Electronic Visa is valid for 120 days and is valid for triple entries. Gambia is one of the countries that can benefit from this quick and easy procedure that eliminates the need to visit consulates or embassies.







India Visa requirements for Gambian Citizens



Having a passport that will be valid for at least 6 months from the date of the traveler's arrival in India.

Having at least 2 blank pages on the passport where entry and exit stamps can be placed.

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a PayPal or a debit/credit card so you can pay for the Visa fees.

TOURIST VISA FOR INDIA

People holding an Indian Online Tourist eVisa are able to journey, engage in leisure activities, and explore tourist sights. It also permits sailing, meeting loved ones, and even a short yoga session. The Indian government launched the India Tourist e-Visa in November 2014 to streamline visa applications, removing the requirement to go to an embassy or consulate. Residents from more than 169 countries are eligible to apply for an e-Visa to visit India. The India Tourist eVisa is valid for 365 days from the date of issue and permits multiple entries. Citizens who meet the requirements can remain in India for up to 90 continuous days for tourism reasons (or 180 days for individuals from Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States). For those planning a shorter stay, a double-entry tourist eVisa for India is also available, allowing a 30-day stay with two entries into India. It is recommended to use this program to get your India e-Visa as the process is efficient and effective. Eligible citizens can apply by completing the simple and straightforward online India Visa Application Form.

Indian Visa Application for Tourist Visa Document Requirements



An electronic or scanned copy of the first (biographical) page of the visitor's passport, which must be the standard passport and valid for at least 6 months from the date of entry into India; Otherwise, you will need to renew your passport.

A color copy of the visitor's most recent passport photograph (face only and can be taken with a phone).

A valid email address to receive the Indian e-Visa in your Inbox. You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the registration fees.

BUSINESS VISA FOR INDIA

There is a particular visa option for individuals looking to establish their own business, people who travel often for extended business trips, and investors. The India Business eVisa is given to eligible individuals who are traveling to India for business reasons, including attending conferences, workshops, symposiums, training programs, contract negotiations, or meetings. If you plan to travel to India for business purposes, you need to obtain an India Business eVisa. Note that individuals from more than 169 countries are now eligible to apply for an e-Visa for India. Additionally, eligible citizens are permitted to stay in India for tourism purposes for a maximum of 90 consecutive days (180 days for citizens of Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States). For those planning a shorter stay, a double-entry Tourist eVisa for India is also available, allowing a 30-day stay with two entrances into India. It is suggested that you use this programme to obtain your India e-Visa because the process is quick and easy. Eligible citizens can apply online by filling out the short and clear India Visa Application Form.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED INDIAN BUSINESS E-VISA



A valid passport that does not expire for at least 3-6 months is an absolute necessity and it should have at least 2 empty pages for stamping.

A valid email address to receive the E-Visa in your Inbox.

You can use a Credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the E-Visa fees.

A copy of your Business Card in PDF format (this must include your company's information, especially the corporate phone number as you will be contacted through it by the embassy). A detailed invitation letter from the host company/firm established in India or from India, stating the purpose of the travel (it must include their contact information and their logo).

MEDICAL VISA FOR INDIA

The Indian government offers an e-Medical Visa for those in need of medical care in India. This electronic visa, called an India eMedical Visa, is necessary for medical travelers planning to travel to the nation. Individuals from more than 169 nations are eligible to apply for e-Medical Visas in order to access medical care in India. In November 2014, the Indian government introduced e-Visa for India, a convenient online visa application system that removes the necessity of going to an embassy or consulate. Individuals who meet the requirements can receive a valid e-Visa for medical purposes in India for up to 60 days by filling out an uncomplicated online application. The India Medical e-Visa is a visa that allows for three entries and is valid for 120 days. The second and third entries into India must be made within 60 days of the first. The requirements for the India Medical eVisa are the same as the Tourist eVisa. However, applicants must also provide a certified letter from the relevant Indian hospital or medical center.

REQUIREMENTS FOR MEDICAL VISA FOR INDIA



Applicants must have a passport issued by an eligible country to obtain the India e-Medical visa. This passport must be valid for a minimum of 6 months from the date the traveler intends to arrive in the country.

In addition, foreign nationals must provide a letter from the hospital in India where they will receive treatment.

Proof that they have the funds to cover their stay.

They must also have a return or onward ticket when applying.

A valid email address to receive the E-visa. You can use a Credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the Medical E-Visa fees.

Registration

Anyone traveling to India on a“Medical Visa” must register with FRRO/FRO within 14 days of arrival. The registration process is the same in most countries.

INDIAN VISA ONLINE APPLICATION

The Indian government has introduced the Indian Electronic Visa, aiming to draw a larger number of foreign tourists to the country. People from over 169 nations are now eligible to receive this travel authorization online. Consequently, foreign tourists wanting to travel to India are no longer required to get a physical visa, thus decreasing administrative hassles. Rather than that, individuals who meet the requirements from these nations can acquire an electronic visa to enter India. The e-visa allows e-tourists and e-business visitors to enter multiple times and is valid for a year. Nonetheless, for e-medical and e-medical assistants, it is a triple entry visa that remains valid for 60 consecutive days. Lastly, for e-conferences, it is a single-entry visa with a validity of 30 days. There is no need to physically go to the Embassy to fill out forms and hand in paperwork to the government because the majority of visitors now prefer to submit their Indian Visa Applications online. Hence, travelers are encouraged to use this program to get their Indian Visa e-Visa as the process is efficient and effective. The India e-Visa can be easily applied for with a short online application. Travelers only need to provide basic biographical information and their passport information.

Types of Indian e-Visa



Tourist e-Visa

Business e-Visa Medical Visa e-Visa

Eligibility Requirements for Indian Visa Application Online



Be a citizen of any of the 165+ countries whose citizens are eligible for the Indian Visa.

The purpose of your visit is tourism, business or medical.

You must have a valid passport for at least 6 months from the date of arrival in India. The passport must contain at least 2 blank pages.

When applying for Indian Visa online, the details provided must exactly match those in your passport. Any discrepancies may result in visa refusal or delays in visa processing/issuance/entry into India.

Enter the country only through certain authorized immigration checkpoints, including 28 airports and 5 seaports.

Make an online payment using your international credit/debit card. Check your email address. Your e-Visa will be sent to your email.