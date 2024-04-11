(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Private Label Programs in the Automotive Aftermarket, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This research delves into the private labeling in the automotive component industry, focusing on passenger vehicle and light truck classes 1-3 in North America and classes A-F (multi-purpose vehicles, sports utility vehicles, vans, pick-ups) in Europe with a focus on imports from best cost country (BCC) markets in Asia.
Using a base year of 2023, this research explores key programs, emerging business models, sourcing hubs, enablers, depth and coverage by component, implication of CASE on PLs, impact of digital retail, and the future of private labeling.
Key Questions Addressed
Market dynamics: What are the prominent PL programs and initiatives driving the aftermarket in North America and Europe? Supplier focus: Which components and areas are suppliers prioritizing for PL offerings? Stakeholder ecosystem: Who are the key suppliers and partners involved in PL, and where are the major white label suppliers and hubs located? Geographic variations: How does PL differ across geographies, and how is it different across categories? Future outlook: What is the anticipated evolution of PL, including the changing roles of value chain participants?
By addressing these crucial questions, this research aims to provide comprehensive information and analysis that will help stakeholders make informed decisions and capitalize on the growing opportunities in the PL automotive aftermarket.
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in Private Label Programs in the Automotive Aftermarket
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Key Private Label (PL) Programs in the Automotive Aftermarket
Ecosystem
Scope of Analysis Key Competitors Key Questions the Research Will Address Distribution Channels
Growth Generator
Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Key Findings Key Trends in PL Programs in the Automotive Aftermarket Emerging Business Models and Regional Trends Regional Sourcing Hubs for Private Labeling North America and Europe: Key PL Manufacturers/Enablers PL Depth and Coverage by Component: North America and Europe CASE Implications on Private Labeling The Impact of Digital Retail on Private Labeling
Growth Generator: North America
North America: Retailer/Distributor Landscape Key PL Programs: NAPA Auto Parts Key PL Programs: AutoZone Auto Parts Key PL Programs: Advance Auto Parts Key PL Programs: O'Reilly Auto Parts Key PL Programs: Uni-Select North America: Other Notable PLs Case Study: CarParts
Growth Generator: Europe
Europe: Retailer/Distributor Landscape Key PL Programs: Autodistribution International (ADI) Key PL Programs: GSF Car Parts Key PL Programs: Alliance Automotive Group (AAG) Key PL Programs: LKQ Europe Key PL Programs: European Buying Groups and Distributors The Future and Evolution of Private Labeling: Role of Value Chain Participants The 3 Big Predictions
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Private Labeling in Remanufacturing Growth Opportunity 2: Emerging Categories Growth Opportunity 3: DIY & eRetail
Best Practices Recognition
Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
NAPA Auto Parts AutoZone Auto Parts Advance Auto Parts O'Reilly Auto Parts Uni-Select CarParts Autodistribution International (ADI) GSF Car Parts Alliance Automotive Group (AAG) LKQ Europe
