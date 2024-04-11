Turkish Charity Provides Aid To Sudanese In Conflict Zones Amid Ongoing Violence

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye's IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation has been providingassistance to those in need in Sudan, where severe clashes betweenthe army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have persistedsince April 2023, Azernews reports, citing AnadoluAgency.

Speaking to Anadolu, Bilal Bahci, the IHH representative inSudan, said despite the worsening humanitarian situation, Sudan hasfallen off the international agenda.

He highlighted the organization's efforts in reaching thousandsof displaced people in conflict-affected areas, deliveringdonations from philanthropists.

Bahci mentioned the distribution of food packages, zakat(obligatory almsgiving in Islam) and sacrificial meat during theMuslim fasting month of Ramadan in the city of Omdurman alongsideDarfur and Port Sudan.

He said 3,530 aid packages were provided and iftar orfast-breaking programs were organized for 2,191 individuals.

In Darfur and Khartoum, they distributed sacrificial meat to1,200 families, while in Omdurman, where aid access is limited dueto the ongoing conflict, efforts continue to provide food packagesto struggling families, he added.

Bahci also underscored IHH's ongoing support for women, childrenand families affected by the conflict since its inception, havingdelivered thousands of hot meals and food packages.

He also pointed to the delivery of 48 humanitarian aidcontainers, providing essential support.

Sudan has been mired by fighting between the army, led by Gen Fattah al-Burhan, who is the head of the ruling SovereignCouncil, and the RSF.

At least 13,900 people have been killed and more than eightmillion displaced in the conflict that started in April 2023,according to UN figures.

Several cease-fire agreements brokered by Saudi Arabia and USmediators have failed to end the violence.