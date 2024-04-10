Bayern's Gnabry Sidelined With Hamstring Strain

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Berlin: Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry is a doubt for next week's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Arsenal with a strained hamstring, the club announced on Wednesday.
Gnabry, who scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-2 draw in London, "suffered a muscle strain in his left hamstring" during the match, the club said in a statement.
"Bayern must do without (him) for the time being," added the German club.
Gnabry returned for Bayern in March, having missed several games through varying injuries this season, including a hip complaint, a fractured arm and a different muscle tear.
The former Arsenal forward returned in form however, scoring in four of five games since coming back.
On Tuesday, he blasted in a Leon Goretzka pass to level the scores at 1-1 at the Emirates after 18 minutes.
The six-time Champions League winners need to beat Arsenal in Munich next Wednesday to qualify for the semi-finals.
