Gujarat's Anand To See Clash Of Veterans

Anand, April 10 (IANS) In a showdown for the Anand Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat, the political stage is set for a contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

Mitesh Rameshbhai Patel, popularly known as Bakabhai, representing the BJP, will face off against Amit Chavda from Congress. Both of them are seasoned politicians. The Anand constituency, renowned for its decisive electoral battles, is again in the spotlight as these candidates gear up for the upcoming elections.

Mitesh Patel, a seasoned politician, secured his position in the Lok Sabha after a historic win in the 2019 elections. He defeated Congress' Bharat Solanki by a record margin of 1,97,718 votes -- the largest ever in Anand's electoral history. Bharat Solanki, a seasoned politician with a rich legacy, including his tenure as Minister of State under the UPA II regime and being the progeny of Madhavsinh Solanki, a prominent figure in Gujarat's political arena, faced a tough battle against Patel then.

Patel's career is marked by his allegiance to the BJP and contributions to the Anand community, notably in cooperative societies and public welfare. His commitment was recognised nationally when he was awarded the Certificate of Commitment by the World Book of Records, London, for his commendable service during the Covid-19 pandemic. His phrase "Sewa hi Samarpan" became a rallying cry for the BJP's national campaigns.

Despite rumours of his replacement, Mitesh Patel has reaffirmed his candidacy for the BJP in Anand, emphasizing“the party's goal to secure a sweeping victory across all 26 seats in Gujarat under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, aiming for a significant upturn”.

On the Congress front, Amit Chavda, a five-term MLA and a chemical engineer by profession, has been chosen to contest from Anand. This decision came after Bharatsinh Solanki, the former MP and Union minister, withdrew his candidacy. Chavda's political acumen and his narrow victory in the 2022 state elections have positioned him as a formidable contender.

The Anand constituency, with a population exceeding 6,00,000, exhibits a diverse demographic and economic profile, a blend of urban and rural influences, and literacy rates notably high in both sectors.

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections are set to be a litmus test for both parties, with the Anand seat playing a pivotal role in shaping the political landscape.