(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Super and Regular Gasoline Will Have a Price Increase in Costa Rica ⋆ The Costa Rica News Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte Youtub



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Live the Adventure of Going on a One Day Trek Coast to Coasta Ricast in Costa Rica Travel Costa Rica Tries to Attract Visitors from Qatar with Ecotourism Options Travel Costa Rica Conquers Europe through Tourist Promotion Travel El Salvador Will Host Central American Tourism Fair Travel Costa Rica Seduces Potential German Tourists with its“Tourist Attractions”

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle Pet Therapy Association in Costa Rica Has Space for People Who Want to Try the Benefits of Therapies With Pets Culture & Lifestyle Diquís Stone Spheres Align With the Sun, a Phenomenon That Only Occurs Twice a Year Culture & Lifestyle Are The Future Retreats or Therapies with Psychedelics? Culture & Lifestyle Smooth Travels: Indian Transit Visa Requirements for Hong Kong Explained World News Costa Rica Calls to Promote Affirmative Actions in Favor of the Afro-Descendant Population

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Local News Updated: April 9, 2024Super and Regular Gasoline Will Have a Price Increase in Costa Rica

Prepare your pocket because an increase is coming in a few days

By TCRN STAFF April 9, 202460 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadCulture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - April 9, 2024Pet Therapy Association in Costa Rica Has Space for People Who Want to Try the Benefits of Therapies With Pets Science & Technology TCRN STAFF - April 9, 2024How to Improve the Configuration and Performance of Projectors? Entertainment TCRN STAFF - April 9, 2024Festival Will Merge Equestrian Sports with Music and Gastronomy in Costa Rica TCRN STAFF Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that's important to people. We're Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can't do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

This news will undoubtedly not sit well with many drivers, since the Public Services Regulatory Authority (Aresep) approved increases in the cost of Super and Regular gasoline in Costa Rica.

Prices will rise between ₡13 and ₡27, with the new rates remaining as follows:

· Super gasoline will go from ₡715 to ₡728, that is, an increase of ₡13.

· The Regular will go from ₡664 to ₡691, that is, it will experience an upward adjustment of ₡27.

· As for Diesel, according to the data provided, it will not have any variation, so its cost throughout the month of April will remain at ₡638.

· According to the regular entity, the increase in the acquisition cost of the Costa Rican Petroleum Refinery (Recope) caused an increase in the price of the most consumed fuels in the country.Great volatility

Likewise, Aresep indicated that the international market continued to experience great volatility in the short term institution resolved based on the actual costs paid by Recope that are related to shipments between February 9 and March 7, 2024.

“Although the exchange rate maintained a downward trend, increases in international prices of all products imported by Recope were affected,” the Refinery detailed the new prices, they will come into force the day after their publication in the Official Gazette La Gaceta, so you better prepare your pocket.

> - Advertisement - ViaBeleida Delgado