(MENAFN- Baystreet) Palo Alto Expands with Google Cloud

Cintas Builds AI-Powered Knowledge

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) watched its shares dip slightly Tuesday. The company, a leading provider of business-to-business services, and Google Cloud today announced an expanded partnership to support Cintas' ongoing digital transformation. Cintas will leverage Vertex AI–Google Cloud's generative AI (gen AI) platform–to develop an internal knowledge center that will empower its employee-partners to more quickly and easily source key information that elevates the Cintas customer experience.

As demand grows for more personalized and efficient customer experiences, Cintas recognizes how gen AI can positively empower its workforce. According to a study by the National Bureau of Economic Research, A.I. boosted worker productivity by 14%. With Google Cloud's Vertex AI Search, Cintas is developing its own gen AI-powered search engines that can quickly navigate large sets of Cintas contracts, documents, and its product library. This enables employees–partners to better find critical information, improving customer service productivity, speed, and accuracy. As a result, Cintas can focus on delivering remarkable and personalized value to its customers.

This morning's news release maintains the internal knowledge center will help enhance Cintas' customer service capabilities by: Providing Cintas teams with the insights necessary to deliver a more personalized customer experience, starting from the first interaction with sales through the entire customer life cycle from Cintas' service professionals. Enabling Cintas teams to search for answers to customers' questions and resolve issues more quickly.

CTAS shares descended 66 cents to $676.76.









