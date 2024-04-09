(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Stethoscope Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology Type (Electronic/Digital Stethoscope, Smart Stethoscope), Sales Channel, End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global stethoscope market size is anticipated to reach USD 949.88 million by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% from 2024 to 2030. The market is driven by various factors such as rapid growth in the geriatric population, technological advancements, increasing adoption of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring coupled with expanding telehealth applications.



The escalating demographic of elderly individuals poses a noteworthy influence on the healthcare sector, particularly within the medical device market, exemplified by devices such as stethoscopes. According to the CDC, it has been recognized that persons above 65 years of age are at a higher risk of developing severe health problems, such as heart disease, common asthma, cold & flu, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, and other medical conditions. This is because aging weakens the immune system and consequently increases an individual's susceptibility to various disorders. Stethoscopes play a pivotal role in healthcare sector, especially for in-home care delivery, facilitating systematic monitoring and evaluation of the health status of elderly patients by healthcare practitioners.

For instance, the data report by WHO estimated that by 2040 demographic forecast indicates that the proportion of individuals aged 60 and above within China's population is anticipated to be 28%, approximately 402 million individuals, of the overall population owing to an extended life expectancy coupled with diminishing fertility rates. Moreover, as healthcare expenditure rises with an aging population, there may be increased investment in medical equipment, including stethoscopes, to enhance diagnostic capabilities and improve the quality of care for the elderly thus, propelling the market growth in the near future.

Stethoscope Market Report Highlights

Based on technology type, the smart stethoscope segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.02% during the forecast period, owing to advanced noise reduction technology in smart stethoscopes helps filter out ambient noise, ensuring clearer and more accurate auscultation

Based on sales channel, the e-commerce segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.01% during the forecast period. E-commerce platforms allow stethoscope manufacturers and sellers to reach a global audience. This expanded reach helps healthcare professionals and consumers access a variety of stethoscope options regardless of their geographical location

Based on end-use, the hospitals segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.40% owing to the increasing hospital admissions due to rising cases of chronic diseases North America dominated the market with the revenue share of 32.64% in 2023, owing to the presence of a majority of key market players in this region Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $634.93 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $949.88 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Stethoscope Market: Methodology And Scope

Chapter 2. Stethoscope Market: Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Stethoscope Market: Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Partnerships and Collaborations Among the Industry Key Players

3.2.1.2. Increasing Adoption of Digital Stethoscope in Diagnosis of Chronic Conditions

3.2.1.3. Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular and Respiratory Diseases

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High Cost of Electronic/Smart Stethoscopes

3.2.3. Market Opportunities Analysis

3.2.3.1. Technological Advancements

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.2.4.1. Stringent Regulatory Framework

3.3. Stethoscope Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Stethoscope Market: Technology Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Stethoscope Market Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Stethoscope Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Technology Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Electronic/Digital Stethoscope

4.5. Smart Stethoscope

4.6. Traditional Acoustic Stethoscope

Chapter 5. Stethoscope Market: Sales Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Stethoscope Market Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Stethoscope Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Sales Channel, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Distributors

5.5. E-commerce

5.6. Direct Purchase

Chapter 6. Stethoscope Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Stethoscope Market Movement Analysis

6.3. Global Stethoscope Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Home Healthcare

6.5. Hospitals

6.6. Clinics

6.7. Nurse Practitioners

6.8. EMT/ First Responders

6.9. Veterinary

Chapter 7. Stethoscope Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis By Technology Type, By Sales Channel, By End Use

7.1. Regional Dashboard

7.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Participant Categorization

8.2. Key Company Profiles



3M

Medline Industries

Welch Allyn

Eko Health

GF Health Products

Rudolf Riester

American Diagnostic

Cardionics Inc.

Paul Hartmann

HEINE Optotechnik StethoMe



