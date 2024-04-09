(MENAFN- Baystreet) Trump Executives Enjoyed Big Payout

Ocean Power Hooks up with Red CatFord Pauses Electric Vehicle Production In CanadaNvidia To Build $200 Million A.I. Centre In IndonesiaApple Scuttles Car Project, 600 Layoffs to Follow Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Tuesday, April 9, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Microsoft Spends $2.90 Billion To Boost Japanese A.I. Business Microsoft (MSFT) has announced an investment of $2.90 billion U.S. over the next two years to enhance its artificial intelligence (A.I.) business in Japan.News of the A.I. investment leaked to the media ahead of a visit to America by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, which is when the deal is expected to be officially announced.The money, which is Microsoft's biggest ever investment in Japan, will go towards the development of advanced A.I. semiconductors at two facilities in the Asian nation.Microsoft also plans to allocate funds towards an A.I. reskilling program in Japan that will see three million workers trained on the technology.Lastly, Microsoft plans to establish a new A.I. lab in Tokyo for research and development on robotics and machine learning.The stock of Microsoft has increase 47% over the last 12 months and currently trades at $424.59 U.S. per share.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks