(MENAFN- Baystreet) Trump Executives Enjoyed Big Payout
Ocean Power Hooks up with Red Cat
Ford Pauses Electric Vehicle Production In Canada
Nvidia To Build $200 Million A.I. Centre In Indonesia
Apple Scuttles Car Project, 600 Layoffs to Follow Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Microsoft Spends $2.90 Billion To Boost Japanese A.I. Business Microsoft (MSFT) has announced an investment of $2.90 billion U.S. over the next two years to enhance its artificial intelligence (A.I.) business in Japan.
News of the A.I. investment leaked to the media ahead of a visit to America by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, which is when the deal is expected to be officially announced.
The money, which is Microsoft's biggest ever investment in Japan, will go towards the development of advanced A.I. semiconductors at two facilities in the Asian nation.
Microsoft also plans to allocate funds towards an A.I. reskilling program in Japan that will see three million workers trained on the technology.
Lastly, Microsoft plans to establish a new A.I. lab in Tokyo for research and development on robotics and machine learning.
The stock of Microsoft has increase 47% over the last 12 months and currently trades at $424.59 U.S. per share.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN09042024000212011056ID1108075909
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.