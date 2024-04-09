Advanced Veterinary Pharmacovigilance Training Course: Assessment Of The Main Requirements Of Volume IXB (ONLINE EVENT: July 2-3, 2024)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Veterinary Pharmacovigilance Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This seminar will be beneficial to those who have some experience of veterinary pharmacovigilance and is a good follow-on course from the Introduction to Veterinary Pharmacovigilance. Adverse event monitoring and drug safety officers, including QPPVs and deputy QPPVs, together with personnel from regulatory affairs and registration departments, will find this event useful.

The purpose of this seminar is to provide a comprehensive, yet practical, assessment of the main requirements of Volume IXB, the new key document on pharmacovigilance guidelines used by the veterinary regulatory authorities to ensure a compliant reporting company.

The programme will also consider the potential impact of Brexit on pharmacovigilance and the implications of the proposed EU Regulation (2019/6) on Veterinary Medicinal Products.

Interactive sessions throughout the two days will give delegates the opportunity to discuss key issues of current concern with our experienced trainer.

Programme to include:



Overview of European regulatory framework

The key requirements of Volume IXB

The detailed description of the pharmacovigilance system (DDPS) and the pharmacovigilance system master file (PSMF)

PV training

Product safety reviews

Company core safety information compliance and PV

PV reporting in licensing/distribution agreements

Signal detection

Benefit-risk assessments

Risk management

Crisis management Implications of the proposed EU pharmacovigilance legislation

Certifications:



CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion The course can be used as part of the training to become a QPPV or deputy QPPV

Key Topics Covered:



Day 1

The DDPS and the PSMF



The DDPS

The DDPS - what happens now?

The PSMF - purpose and maintenance Transition from DDPS to PSMF

PV training



Requirements for PV training

Who trains whom and when?

Training records, maintenance and updates Role of QA and HR in training

Product safety reviews



The safety review committee

Timings for safety review Record keeping for safety review meetings

Company core safety information



Core safety information

How to determine what to include and what to exclude in a company core data sheet (CCDS) Maintenance and development of a CCDS

Compliance and PV



Basic principles

Measuring compliance Quality versus quantity in safety reports

Day 2

PV reporting in licensing/distribution agreements



What types of agreements exist?

Audits of pharmacovigilance capabilities in partners

What agreements need to be in place for PV reporting?

PV reporting agreements - what needs to be covered? Monitoring PV agreements - what happens if it goes wrong?

Signal detection/benefit-risk and risk management



The pharmacovigilance system

Signal detection and analysis: what is required?

Benefit-risk assessments

Risk management/minimisation

Crisis management Communication with the public

Audits and inspections: are you ready?



What are inspectors looking for?

Inspection findings and outcomes Implications of the proposed EU pharmacovigilance legislation

Risk Management Dealing with an Alert

Speakers:

Declan O'Rourke

Director

Ortec PV Consultancy Ireland

Declan O'Rourke has over 20 years' experience in industry where he has held technical, marketing, product development, clinical development, production and pharmacovigilance roles.

He is a veterinary surgeon, holds a Diploma in Marketing, a Master of Business Administration and a Fellowship of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons. He now directs Ortec PV Consultancy Ireland specialising in pharmacovigilance and represented IFAH-EU in the VICH Working Group on pharmacovigilance.

He is Honorary Associate Professor in Veterinary Pharmaceutical Development at Nottingham Veterinary School and Past President of British Cattle Veterinary Association.

