Azerbaijan Starts Construction Of Sugovushan-Sarsang Reservoir-Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar Highway

The construction of the Sugovushan-Sarsangreservoir-Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar highway has started, Azernews reports, citing the State Agency ofHighways.

The road, with a length of 80 kilometres, a width of movementsection of 9 metres, and a roadbed width of 15 metres, is beingconstructed according to the standards of the II technical categorywith two traffic lanes.

Currently, earthworks are being carried out on the highwayproject. Specifically, with the use of specialised machinery, theremoval of useless soil and its replacement with suitable materialto achieve the prescribed height, as well as the widening andshaping of the road profile, are being implemented. In the sectionspassing through rugged terrain with difficult relief, rock-cuttingmechanisms will be used to widen the roadbed by cutting rockyoutcrops, and rock blasting techniques will be employed to acquireadditional width for the project. To ensure proper drainageaccording to the project specifications, construction of circularpipes and rectangular culverts of various diameters is beingundertaken.

Furthermore, the construction of six bridges and retaining wallsin necessary locations along the roadside is also envisaged. Toensure the timely completion of construction works, an adequatenumber of labor force and machinery have been mobilised to thesite. The Sugovushan-Sarsang reservoir-Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar highwayroad is considered one of the significant road infrastructureprojects that will play a crucial role in the socio-economicdevelopment of our liberated territories in the Garabagh andEastern Zangazur economic regions.