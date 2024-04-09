Farmers Stage Border Checks For Fake Made In Italy Goods

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italian farmers association Coldiretti staged a big rallyfeaturing thousands of its members at the Brenner Pass betweenItaly and Austria on Monday and staged checks with police onlorries to see if they were transporting counterfeit Italian foodproducts, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

"The Brenner Pass is a symbol of the passage of the fake Made inItaly products that invade our market and so we are re-launchingour battle for the transparency of the origin of goods on labels,something which is a right of European citizens, from here," saidColdiretti President Ettore Prandini said this "The aim is todefend citizens' health and farmers' incomes by extending theobligation to indicate the origin on the label to all food productson the market in the EU".