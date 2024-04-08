Prof. Iqbal Saleem Mir Elected Chairman Of J&K State Chapter Of ASI

The declaration came through a notification issued by the J&K State Chapter of ASI (JAKASI), confirming Prof. Iqbal Saleem Mir's elevation to the prestigious position. Alongside him, Prof. (Dr) Ajaz Rather has been elected as the Vice Chairman (V-President) of the chapter.

Prof. Iqbal Saleem Mir, renowned for his expertise in laparoscopic surgery and boasting a career spanning over three decades, expressed his commitment to enhancing the stature and functionality of JAKASI.“I am dedicated to fostering a vibrant and democratic institution that bridges any existing gaps within our surgical community,” he stated.

His vision for the chapter revolves around bolstering surgical sciences across both central and peripheral organizations.“I aim to provide opportunities for surgeons at all levels to enhance their skills and contribute to the advancement of surgical practices,” Prof. Mir emphasized.

Having earned recognition as a leading laparoscopic surgeon, Prof. Iqbal Saleem Mir has significantly contributed to various surgical specialties. His proficiency and remarkable outcomes in complex surgeries have earned him widespread respect and admiration among colleagues and patients alike.

Prof. Mir's extensive experience includes serving as operating faculty for esteemed national organizations such as IAGES, SELSI, and JKASI. His expertise spans a wide range of laparoscopic procedures, including cholecystectomy, CBD exploration, hernia repairs, hydatid cyst management, and stomach and colon cancer surgery.

Currently serving as Professor and Head of the Department of General and Minimal Access Surgery at SMHS Hospital affiliated with Government Medical College, Srinagar, Prof. Iqbal Saleem Mir continues to be a guiding force in advancing surgical excellence in the region.

His election as Chairman marks a significant milestone in the medical fraternity of Jammu and Kashmir, heralding a new era of innovation and progress in surgical practices across the state.

