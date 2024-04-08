Chennai Police Bans Drones, Uavs During PM Modi’S Visit To T Nagar

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, April 8 (IANS) The Greater Chennai Police has banned the use of drones and UAV's on Tuesday, during Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's visit to T Nagar, Chennai for a roadshow.

The PM is expected to go on a 2 km-long roadshow from Panagal Park to Teynampet.

The Chennai Commissioner of Police (CP) in a statement said that there is already a ban on flying of drones and UAVs in Chennai from March 1 to April 29.

The top cop said that stringent action would be taken against anyone who violates the order against flying of drones and UAV's.

The statement said that on April 3, the CP also banned use of flash laser lights, release of hot air balloons, light emitting objects and flying of gliders in the air space of Chennai till June 1.

The Chennai Police said that a heavy police contingent will be deployed for the PM's visit on April 9.

Police are conducting checks in all public areas, including railway stations, bus stations and all business establishments.

Police have also conducted searches in all guest houses and hotels including five star hotels and taken details of people staying there.

The star campaigner of the BJP, PM Modi will be in Tamil Nadu for four days to campaign for various candidates of the NDA.

The PM will campaign in two stages. He will arrive in Tamil Nadu on April 9 and will be in Vellore and Chennai where he will attend roadshows for NDA candidates, AC Shanmugam of Vellore and Tamilisai Soundararajan at Chennai South.

On April 10 the PM will attend a mega roadshow at the Nilgiris as part of the election campaign of Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan.

He will address a major rally at Coimbatore to campaign for the BJP Tamil Nadu state President, K Annamalai, who is in a three-cornered fight in the constituency.

As part of the second round of campaigning, the PM will reach Perambalur on April 13 where he will address a public meeting for the NDA candidate, TR Paarivendhar.

He will attend a public meeting on April 14 at the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha seat where South Indian star, Raadhika Sarathkumar is contesting on a BJP ticket.

Virudhunagar is one of the seats which the BJP has high hopes of winning along with Coimbatore, Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli seats.