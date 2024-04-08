Azerbaijan Amends Procedure For Entry To State Service On Information Technology - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, hassigned a decree amending the“Regulations on holding a competitionof candidates for employment in state tax authorities," Azernews reports.
According to the decree, persons applying for admission topositions in the field of information technology and seniormanagement are exempt from the stage of the test exams of thecompetition.
