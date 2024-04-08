Kishori Shahane's Favourite Gudi Padwa Memory: 'Mom's Beautiful Rangoli Designs'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actress Kishori Shahane has opened up about the spring festival Gudi Padwa, revealing her favourite memories of the traditions.

Gudi Padwa marks the start of the new year for Hindus, those of the Marathi and Konkani heritage. It will be celebrated on April 9.

Kishori, who essays the role of Babita in 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye' said: "Gudi Padwa holds a special place in my heart, it is a day filled with nostalgia and heartfelt traditions that resonate through generations. From adorning our homes with vibrant Gudis to relishing the rich flavours of traditional delicacies with loved ones, every moment is very special."

"Every year I wait to eat Puran Poli on this day, and I can eat them all day, every day. I feel there is something special about eating the dish on occasion. One of my favourite memories is seeing my mom's beautiful rangoli designs and feeling the warmth of togetherness," she shared.

Kishori added: "Gudi Padwa isn't merely a festival for us Maharashtrians; it's a symbol of new beginnings, marked by donning fresh attire and invoking the blessings of good fortune. May this Gudi Padwa usher in abundant joy, and countless blessings in everyone's life."

