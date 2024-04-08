Goliath Resources Limited Pre-Selected By Noble Capital Markets Inc. To Present At Noblecon20

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (OTCQB: GOTRF) (TSX-V: GOT) (FSE: B4IF) (the“Company” or“Goliath”) is pleased to announce it has been pre-selected by South Florida-based Noble Capital Markets Inc. (“Noble”) to present at its 20th annual NobleCon emerging growth equity conference and will also be co-hosting the“After” at Privaira Hangar, Boca Raton Airport. This is Noble's 40th year anniversary of supporting emerging growth companies.

“We are very excited to have been pre-selected and hand picked from a long roster of companies to receive Noble's endorsement to participate and help celebrate their 40th Anniversary and 20th NobleCon emerging growth equity conference,” stated Roger Rosmus, Founder & CEO of Goliath.

NobleCon20 will be held December 3 – 4, 2024 at the Florida Atlantic University's College of Business Executive Education programs complex. This year three of the original“Sharks” from the ABC hit series“Shark Tank” will be in attendance for a two-day event focused on business pitches, keynote speakers and networking.

Venture capitalist Kevin O'Leary (commonly referred to as“Mr. Wonderful”), FUBU apparel founder Daymond John, and cyber-tech giant Robert Herjavec will be featured on the same stage where last year's keynote speaker, former President George W. Bush, captivated the audience.

Bringing all three celebrity investors together was no small challenge and their joint appearance for a 95-minute, two-part event on the NobleCon20 stage will be one of a kind. First, the trio will give a moderated fireside chat, followed by a series of business pitches from hopeful entrepreneurs selected by Noble and from Florida Atlantic students and alumni.

NobleCon20 will also feature two topical panel presentations featuring notable opinion leaders, an expanded one-on-one meeting schedule, presentations from emerging growth public company senior executives and an opening-session keynote speech. The disco-themed 2024 edition of the“After,” hosted in conjunction with Goliath Resources and Money Channel NYC / Moneyball Networking, will be held at the Privaira Hangar at the Boca Raton International Airport.

“For NobleCon20 we want to focus on the importance of entrepreneurship, the economic significance of emerging growth companies, and the methodology of making strategic and disciplined investments. These 'Sharks' brings all of that to the stage,” Mark Pinvidic, Noble's managing partner, said.“It's our 40th anniversary and our 20th NobleCon, so expectations are high, particularly considering some of the networking events we've done in the past. Rest assured, this 'After' will be one for the record books.”

Noble has now opened the selection process for public company executives who would like to join the roster of speakers. General attendance registration will be available in July. Preliminary info can be obtained at .

About Florida Atlantic University:

Florida Atlantic University, established in 1961, officially opened its doors in 1964 as the fifth public university in Florida. Today, the University serves more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students across six campuses located along the southeast Florida coast. In recent years, the University has doubled its research expenditures and outpaced its peers in student achievement rates. Through the coexistence of access and excellence, FAU embodies an innovative model where traditional achievement gaps vanish. FAU is designated a Hispanic-serving institution, ranked as a top public university by U.S. News & World Report and a High Research Activity institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. For more information, visit

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc. and Channelchek:

Noble Capital Markets Inc. was established in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed emerging growth companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. Noble launched in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public emerging growth and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 7,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, and content including equity research, webcasts, and industry articles. For more information, visit

Golddigger – Goliath Resources' Flagship Property

The Golddigger Property is 100% controlled covering an area of 64,264 hectares (158,800 acres) and is in the world class geological setting of the Eskay Rift within the Golden Triangle of British Columbia and within 3 kilometers of the 'Red Line' that is host to multiple world class deposits.

The Surebet discovery has exceptional metallurgy with gold recoveries of 92.2% inclusive of 48.8% free gold from gravity alone at a 327-micrometer crush (no deleterious elements and no cyanide required to recover the gold based on metallurgical work completed to date).

It is in an excellent location in close proximity to the communities of Alice Arm and Kitsault where there is a permitted mill site on private property. It is situated on tide water with direct barge access to Prince Rupert (190 kilometers via the Observatory inlet/Portland inlet). The town of Kitsault is accessible by road (190 kilometers from Terrace, 300 kilometers from Prince Rupert) and has a barge landing, dock, and infrastructure capable of housing at least 300 people, including high-tension power.

Additional infrastructure in the area includes the Dolly Varden Silver Mine Road (only 7 kilometers to the East of the Surebet discovery) with direct road access to Alice Arm barge landing (18 kilometers to the south of the Surebet discovery) and high-tension power (25 kilometers to the East of Surebet discovery). The city of Terrace (population 16,000) provides access to railway, major highways, and airport with supplies (food, fuel, lumber, etc.), while the town of Prince Rupert (population 12,000) is located on the west coast and houses an international container seaport also with direct access to railway and an airport with supplies.

Qualified Person

Rein Turna P. Geo is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Goliath Resource Limited projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.

About Goliath Resources Limited

Goliath Resources Limited is an explorer of precious metals projects in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia and Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec. All of its projects are in world class geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada. The Company currently has ample funds in its treasury to initiate a significant 2024 drill program and has key strategic shareholders that include Crescat Capital, as well as cornerstone billionaire exploration resource investors Mr. Rob McEwen and Mr. Eric Sprott.

Widths are reported in drill core lengths and the true widths are estimated to be 80-90% and AuEq metal values are calculated using: Au 1924.79 USD/oz, Ag 22.76 USD/oz, Cu 3.75 USD/lbs, Pb 2128.75 USD/ton and Zn 2468.50 USD/ton on December 23, 2023. There is potential for economic recovery of gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc from these occurrences based on other mining and exploration projects in the same Golden Triangle Mining Camp where Goliath's project is located such as the Homestake Ridge Gold Project (Auryn Resources Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Homestake Ridge Gold Project, prepared by Minefill Services Inc. Bothell, Washington, dated May 29, 2020). Here, AuEq values were calculated using 3-year running averages for metal price, and included provisions for metallurgical recoveries, treatment charges, refining costs, and transportation. Recoveries for Gold were 85.5%, Silver at 74.6%, Copper at 74.6% and Lead at 45.3%. It will be assumed that Zinc can be recovered with the Copper at the same recovery rate of 74.6%. The quoted reference of metallurgical recoveries is not from Goliath's Golddigger Project, Surebet Zone mineralization, and there is no guarantee that such recoveries will ever be achieved, unless detailed metallurgical work such as in a Feasibility Study can be eventually completed on the Golddigger Project.

