Azerbaijan Basketball League: NTD-Indigo Emerges Victorious Over Neftchi

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
The conclusion of the sixteenth round of the AzerbaijanBasketball League, Azerbaijan reports.
Only one game was played on the last day.
The teams "NTD-Indigo" and "Neftchi", possessing the same score,faced each other. The match ended with a victory for the formerwith a score of 94:85.
With this result, "NTD-Indigo" rises to the third position with28 points and remains 1 point behind its closest competitors in thetop two positions. "Neftchi", on the other hand, with 27 points, isin fourth place.
