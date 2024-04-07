DFCC Wins 1St Gold Award At Lankapay Technovation Awards For Commitment To Financial Inclusion

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Recognising DFCC Bank's exceptional efforts to further financial inclusion through digital innovation, the bank was honoured with the Gold Award for Financial Institution of the Year for Financial Inclusion – Category C, at the recently concluded LankaPay Technovation Awards. In addition to this prestigious accolade, DFCC Bank also received the Merit Award for Best Common ATM Enabler of the Year – Category B. These awards underscore DFCC Bank's commitment to being the 'Bank for Everyone', envisioning a sustainable future of financial inclusivity driven by digital enablement.

Commenting on this achievement, Thimal Perera – CEO of DFCC Bank said,“We are deeply honoured to have been recognised with these prestigious awards. The Gold Award, a first for us on this esteemed platform, is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our numerous individuals and teams in their pursuit to establish and uphold DFCC Bank as the premier financial institution for all. We have experienced sustained growth through their relentless endeavours, even amidst challenging circumstances. Importantly, our steadfast commitment to our customers has ensured uninterrupted access to vital financial services. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the awarding body for this recognition and commend the exceptional contributions of our team members. Furthermore, I sincerely thank our loyal customers for their unwavering support of DFCC Bank.”

These awards reflect DFCC's unwavering commitment to delivering customer-centric solutions that appeal to all Sri Lankans. As a pioneer in digital service delivery and internal digital transformation, DFCC Bank delivers a seamless omnichannel customer experience. Furthermore, these initiatives are also well-aligned with the Bank's sustainability goals, helping reduce reliance on paper and other resources, increasing operational efficiency and lowering the carbon footprint.

The LankaPay Technnovation Awards is Sri Lanka's premier awarding body for financial technology innovation. Launched in 2019, the Awards recognise the best tech innovations across the island and reward those who have made outstanding contributions towards promoting electronic payments and enhancing customer service and convenience. The Awards are highly competitive, with candidates required to meet strict criteria, and an independent panel of industry experts judges all entries.