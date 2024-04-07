Renowned Author And Journalist Abdul Hamid Mubarez Passes Away

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Abdul Hamid Mubarez, a journalist and author of several books, passed away after decades of media activities and political experience.

Mr. Mubarez's relatives confirmed his death to Khama Press on Sunday, April 7th, and his burial ceremony will be held this evening in Kabul's Qul-e-Ab-Chakhan.

Abdulhamid Mubarez has decades of experience in media activities and has left behind at least eight book titles.

Throughout his career, he served as the deputy editor of Anis newspaper, head of the Southwest Intelligence Agency, director of public relations at the Ministry of Information and Culture, governor of Bamyan, Nimroz, and Logar provinces, as well as president of the National Union of Journalists.

According to the Bakhtar News Agency report, in addition to eight book titles, Mr. Mubarez has published over 1,500 scholarly, literary, and cultural articles in print media.

