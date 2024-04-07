Armed Forces Conference ‘Parivartan Chintan’ To Be Held On April 8

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, 7 April (IANS) The Ministry of Defence on Sunday said that a conference titled 'Parivartan Chintan' will be held on April 8 for all three services of the armed forces.

It said that the conference is aimed at generating new and fresh ideas, initiatives and reforms to propel jointness and integration efforts.

The day-long conference will be chaired by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan.

The ministry said that 'Chintan' will be the first-ever conference of the Heads of all Tri-Services Institutions.

The conference will see the participation of the Department of Military Affairs, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff and the three Services.

Also, officers from varied service brackets will join the conference. They will provide their diverse understanding and experience, recommending measures to achieve the desired Joint and Integrated” end state with celerity.