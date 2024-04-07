Qatar Fund For Development Distributes Aid In Port Sudan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Port Sudan: A Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) delegation visited two shelter centers for displaced people in Port Sudan to inaugurate shelter tents in addition to distributing food baskets in cooperation with the Qatar Red Crescent (QRCs) and Qatar Charity (QC).

This was in the presence of HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Sudan Mohamed Ibrahim Alsada, HE Sudans Federal Minister of Social Development Ahmed Adam Bakhit, and Governor of Port Sudan Mustafa Mohammed.

The delegation participated in delivering food baskets to the beneficiaries coming via the Qatari air bridge, in addition to inspecting the tents in the school yard in preparation for the return of teaching in schools.

This visit comes as a continuation of the State of Qatar's ongoing efforts to help the Sudanese people and support their steadfastness in light of the current difficult events.