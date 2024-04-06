JHA Reports High Occupancy Amidst Tourism Sector Troubles

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Hotels Association (JHA) announced on Thursday that hotel

occupancy rates in Aqaba and the Dead Sea reached 60 per cent and 50 per cent,

respectively, during the Eid Al Fitr period. These figures establish them as the most sought-after regions in Jordan.

Hussein Hilalat, deputy president of the Jordan Hotels Association, told Al-Mamlaka that the demands are primarily concentrated in Aqaba and the Dead Sea.

He further mentioned that there is little demand for the ancient city of Petra, where the occupancy rate stands at approximately 14 per cent. Meanwhile, hotel occupancy in Amman reaches around 35 per cent.

Hilalat confirmed that the tourism sector in the Kingdom is facing“financial constraints” due to the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip. He emphasised the need for government support to boost the sector.

He mentioned a decline in hotel occupancy rates in Jordan from at least 90 per cent to 25 per cent during the current season.

Hilalat expressed concern, stating“There is little interest in Jordan and minimal demand, Jordan is classified as one of the dangerous countries on the world tourism map.” He urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to remove Jordan from the list of dangerous area.

He mentioned that the sector“does not want financial support from the government, but ask for the Social Security Corporation to support this sector to pass through this challenging period and for the war to end as soon as possible”.



