Zelensky Thanks Those Employing Drones To Degrade Russia's War Capabilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, thanked everyone contributing to protecting the lives of Ukrainians and helping reduce the Russian war potential with the help of drones.

That's according to the President's posting on Facebook.

According to Zelensky, Ukrainian drones destroy invaders, protect the lives of Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines, and help Ukraine degrade Russia's war potential.

"In the sky and at sea, our drones have demonstrated that Ukrainian strength can defeat Russian evil," the President emphasized.

Simultaneous attack on four Russian air bases marks notable inflection in Ukraine's capabilities - ISW

"I thank everyone who manufactures and supplies drones to our Armed Forces. I am grateful to everyone who trains drone operators. And I appreciate the accuracy of every warrior who uses drones," Zelensky, assuring that more Ukrainian drones will be manufactured this year.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Zelensky emphasized the importance of strengthening air defenses over Kharkiv region.