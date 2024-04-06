Alexandria Embraces Green Future With Phase 1 Of Metro Project

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's Minister of Transportation, Kamel El-Wazir, recently inspected progress on the Alexandria Metro Phase 1 project, a critical step towards a greener and more sustainable transportation network for the historic city.

Spanning 21.7 kilometers from Abu Qir Railway Station to Misr Station, the project features 20 stations, with a mix of 6.5 kilometers of surface-level tracks and 15.2 kilometers of elevated tracks. A consortium led by Orascom Construction and France's Colas Rail is spearheading the development.

El-Wazir's visit included a review with the project manager, highlighting completed works such as the removal of existing tracks and station buildings, finalized surveying and soil testing, and the initiation of civil construction. Additionally, the Minister inspected progress on concrete paving at the project's 13 level crossings, with nine already complete and the remaining four nearing completion.

Recognizing the temporary disruption caused by construction, the Ministry of Transportation is providing 195 minibuses as a replacement for the Abu Qir train. This ensures continued, reliable transportation for Alexandria residents during the construction phase.

“The Alexandria Metro Phase 1 project is a significant leap forward for the city's public transportation system,” emphasized Minister El-Wazir.“Its completion will contribute significantly to Alexandria's economic and social development goals.”

Scheduled for completion in 2026, the metro line boasts a projected capacity of 60,000 passengers per hour per direction. Travel time between Abu Qir and Misr Station will be slashed from 50 minutes to just 25 minutes.

The Alexandria Metro Phase 1 project represents a substantial investment in the city's future. Residents will gain access to a safe, reliable, and environmentally-friendly transportation option, leading to reduced traffic congestion and improved air quality.

Key Advantages of Alexandria Metro Phase 1:



Enhanced Safety: Elimination of level crossings and other hazards will create a safer environment for passengers and motorists.

Increased Capacity: Passenger capacity will surge from the current 2,850 per hour per direction to a remarkable 60,000 per hour per direction.

Reduced Travel Times: Travel time between Abu Qir and Misr Station will be halved, dropping from 50 minutes to just 25 minutes.

Improved Speed: Operating speeds will increase from 25 kilometers per hour to 100 kilometers per hour.

Reduced Headways: Waiting times between trains will be significantly reduced, from 10 minutes to a mere 2.5 minutes. Environmental Benefits: The project's use of clean electric energy will contribute to a reduction in air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.