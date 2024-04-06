D Nafayes and AJ Kayya Remain Undefeated After the Third Stage of the Global Champions Arabians Tour

(MENAFN- Dark Horse Communications) Muscat, Oman – 4 April 2024 - It was a full house for the final day of the Global Champions Arabians Tour’s third stage in Oman’s captivating capital city, with an electric atmosphere as the top three Arabian horses from the qualifying classes battled for a place in the medals, and the all-important ranking points.



Throughout the three-day spectacular show, more than 5,200 guests from all over the world came to witness 97 horses from seven countries compete for top honours in the stunning surrounds of the Al Bustan Palace. Befitting this landmark venue, Oman’s historic culture was prevalent throughout the showground, from the vibrant bejewelled traditional dress adorning the hostesses to the sweet Omani delicacies.



In addition to the exhilaration of the Arabian horse show, the opening and closing ceremonies were nothing short of incredible. Colourful drones illuminated the night sky, creating intricate patterns and formations that danced overhead, while the rhythm of drums reverberated through the air. A troupe of local women clothed in colourful local dress galloped through the arena on magnificent steeds, while jets of flames burned brightly behind.



The competition in Muscat was fierce, with many of the top-ranking horses from the first two stages in Doha and Abu Dhabi looking to retain the top position on the tour leaderboard, edging them one step closer to the €1,000,000 prize for the leading horse of 2024.



Reflecting on the Muscat Stage, Badr Al-Darwish, CEO of the Global Champions Arabians Tour expressed gratitude to all participants, sponsors, and attendees who contributed to the event’s success. “The Global Champions Arabians Tour continues to showcase excellence and elevate Arabian horse shows to the next level. We were honoured to support the Oman Equestrian & Racing Federation in bringing the Tour to Muscat and look forward to welcoming everyone back next year for another unforgettable experience.”



“We would like to thank our Global Partner, Qatar Airways, for joining us on this ground-breaking Tour, and to sponsors Old Doha Port, Alkass and Ooredoo for their continued support on this journey,” continued Al-Darwish.



Both Dubai Stud’s D Nafayes and Ajman Stud’s AJ Kayya remain undefeated in the Tour to date, taking Gold in their respective Championships in Muscat following Gold titles in Doha and Abu Dhabi. They remain at the top of the female rankings with 60 points each, the maximum score possible at this stage of the competition. In these tied situations, the ranking is determined by the highest score in the class, which keeps AJ Kayya just in front, having scored 94 points in her class with straight 20s for Type and Head & Neck.



As for the males, Afreen Al Shaqab and Bandar Aljassimya returned to the Tour after taking a short break during the Abu Dhabi stage. Another 20 points for each colt, having secured Gold in the Yearling Colt and Junior Colt Championships, taking them to 40 points each.



The Senior Stallion Championship title went to E.S. Harir, another jewel in Aljassimya’s crown. With 20s across the board for Type and Head & Neck, he secured his second win of the tour having competed in both Doha and Abu Dhabi.

After the third stage of this eight-part tour, the top three leading females, males and handlers are as follows:



Top Females



1st AJ Kayya, owned and bred by Ajman Stud – H.H. Sheikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi (U.A.E.) on 60 points

2nd D Nafayes, owned and bred by Dubai Arabian Horse Stud (U.A.E.) on 60 points

3rd D Najlah, owned and bred by Dubai Arabian Horse Stud (U.A.E.) on 54 points



Top Males



1st D Borkan, owned and bred by Dubai Arabian Horse Stud (U.A.E.) on 54 points

2nd D Shakhar, owned and bred by Dubai Arabian Horse Stud (U.A.E.) on 49 points

3rd Mushwash Al Shaqab, owned and bred by Al Shaqab Stud (Qatar) on 43 points



Top Handlers



1st Paolo Capecci on 168 points

2nd Glenn Schoukens on 155 points

3rd Raphael Curti on 133 points



The Tour now heads to Europe, with the next stop on this eight-part series taking place in Cannes, the glamourous heart of the French Riviera. Global Champions Arabians Tour’s Chairman Faleh Mohammed Al-Nasr spoke of his excitement for the Cannes leg of the Tour, attracting new competitors from across the continent and offering the highest prize money ever seen in Europe - €1,050,000 in total for each stage of the competition.



Follow @arabianstour on Instagram or visit to stay updated with the latest news.





MENAFN06042024007507016218ID1108065429