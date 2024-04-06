Neha Dhupia Is Proud Of ‘Time Frame, Consistency, Hustle, Relevance’ In Her 22-Year Career

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia has had a journey of over two decades in the industry and said that everything has been a“game changer” for her from winning a prestigious beauty pageant in 2002 to working in different OTT shows today.

Talking about what has been a game changer project for her, Neha told IANS:“When you are in the business for 22 years, one game changer project doesn't cut it. So, I think from winning Miss India to getting my debut to having a change of heart from the kind of films I want to do then doing reality, to becoming a mum, to producing my own content to being interested in developing and being part of different OTT shows.. all baby steps.”

The actress shared that she has been proud of her“time frame, consistency, hustle and relevance”.

“Everything is a game changer because if you think that there is one point in your life that is going to change it forever, I don't think you can have a career that lasts over two decades and it's the time frame, consistency and hustle that I am most proud of and also the relevance,” said the actress.

Up next for Neha is an OTT show called 'Therapy Sherapy'. She also has 'Bad Newz' with Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri, and an international film titled 'Blue 52'.