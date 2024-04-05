Cryptonewsbreaks Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI) CEO Talks 'Old-School' Vision In Benzinga Partner Interview

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) , which specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens, was recently featured in a

Benzinga Partner Studio

interview. Brian J. Esposito, CEO of DLMI, joined the

program

to speak with Benzinga from the floor at the NYSE.“DLMI is a multi-strategy operating company. I was honored to have taken over as CEO in late August of this year, and you can compare us to what I'm building to an old-school GE conglomerate type of structure,” Esposito said in the interview.“Our parent umbrella, DLMI or Diamond Lake Minerals, will hold, acquire, build and support industry tic companies across all different types of industries. We've got tremendous support with advisors around the world, iconic ones, who have joined our team and are supporting our vision. We're very focused on strong shareholder price-enhanced earnings, profitability, distribution of dividends to our shareholders. So that's been done before... it's not really focused in today's environment. A lot of people like that unicorn strategy or high valuations that aren't sustainable. I'm very old school in my business practices, so we want to build strong companies, sustainable earnings. But, more importantly, what's making us pretty unique and a nice spotlight on us is that we're going to be having security token offerings with our partner INX throughout all of our subsidiaries and business units. So, we're combining traditional securities with the future of digital assets.”

To view the full interview, visit



About Diamond Lake Minerals Inc.

Founded in Utah in 1954, Diamond Lake Minerals is a multi-strategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. Its goal is to responsibly innovate and develop valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money and digital assets. The company's mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for its stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office

...

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by

IBN