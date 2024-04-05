Nia Sharma To Play 200-Yr-Old Hottie In Supernatural Show 'Suhaagan Chudail'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Actress Nia Sharma is all set to make her comeback on television as a hot and beautiful chudail, with the upcoming supernatural show titled 'Suhaagan Chudail'.

Nia was last seen as naagin Brinda in the supernatural show 'Naagin', which revolved around the shape-shifting serpents.

In 2022, Nia was the contestant of the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' season 10.

Sources close to the development told IANS:“Nia Sharma is making comeback on TV with 'Suhaagan Chudail'. She will be playing the lead in the supernatural show, where she will reach for special powers.”

The sources further told IANS:“The chudail (Nia) is alive since over 200 years, and has been gathering special powers known as '16 Shringaar' to gain the ultimate power, which will make her incredibly strong. For the 16th power named as 'sindoor', she will kill the 16th man to gain that power.”

“Nia will be playing a hot and beautiful chudail in the show,” added the sources.

It will be interesting to see whether the chudail (Nia) will be successful in getting the 16th shringaar.

The show will be soon premiere on Colors.

Nia is also known for her roles in 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Behenein', 'Meri Durga', 'Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha'.

In 2020, she participated in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India' and emerged as the winner.

She has also done web series like 'Twisted', and 'Jamai 2.0'.

The actress also starred in various music videos like 'Waada', 'Do Ghoont', 'Phoonk Le', 'Garbe Ki Raat', and latest 'Soul'.