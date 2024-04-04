Jordan Condemns Israeli Attempts To Evacuate Cattle Market In Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned on Thursday the attempts by the Israeli occupation authorities to evacuate the Cattle Market, a property belonging to the Armenian Church in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The ministry declared the Israeli action as a violation of international law and a breach of the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem, the Jordan News Agency, Petra reported.

Ministry's Spokesman Sufian Qudah said that the aggressive actions against the Christians of Jerusalem and the attacks on Christian clergy are a clear and unacceptable breach of international law, calling on the international community to uphold its responsibilities and put an end to the continuous Israeli violations of international law.

Qudah also stressed that the Armenian Quarter is a fundamental part of the Old City of Jerusalem and its walls.

The quarter was registered as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1981 at Jordan's request and was introduced to the list of World Heritage Sites in Danger in 1982 due to Israel's unlawful actions and measures in the Old City of Jerusalem.

