Kuwait Amir Condoles With Bangladesh Over Former PM's Demise
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable to President Mohammad Shahabuddin, of the friendly People's Republic of Bangladesh, on Thursday to express sincere condolences for the passing of former prime minister Khaleda Zia.
His Highness the Amir prayed for Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy upon the soul of the late premier and grant her family patience and solace. (end)
