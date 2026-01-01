403
9Th Rashtriya Hindi Cinema Samman Samaroh 2025 Held With Grandeur At Global Film Festival Noida
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: The 9th Rashtriya Hindi Cinema Samman Samaroh 2025 was celebrated with great pride and distinction during the Global Film Festival Noida, reaffirming its status as the only national-level exclusive award dedicated to the promotion of Hindi Cinema. The prestigious ceremony paid tribute to outstanding individuals whose contributions have significantly enriched Indian cinema and strengthened its cultural influence.
The coveted National Award for the Promotion of Hindi Cinema was presented to eminent personalities including Smt. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, renowned filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, Sunita Govinda Ahuja (wife of popular cine star Govinda), Sakshi Mehra, President of the Motion Pictures Association, popular actor Mukesh Tyagi, and acclaimed film director Tushar Amrish Goel. Their achievements and dedication to Hindi cinema were applauded by an august audience comprising film fraternity members, diplomats, academicians, and media professionals.
The awards were conferred by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of the Global Film Festival Noida, President of Marwah Studios, an eleven-times World Record holder, and one of the most influential promoters of Hindi cinema globally. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Marwah emphasized the vital role of Hindi cinema in preserving India's cultural identity and promoting the nation's creative excellence worldwide. He also highlighted that the Rashtriya Hindi Cinema Samman Samaroh was instituted to recognize consistent, meaningful, and impactful contributions to the growth and global reach of Hindi films.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, who also serves as Advisor to several Ministries of the Government of India, stated that Hindi cinema is a powerful medium of communication and cultural diplomacy. "Through this platform, we honour those visionaries who have devoted their lives to strengthening Hindi cinema and taking its message to every corner of the world," he said.
The 9th Rashtriya Hindi Cinema Samman Samaroh 2025 added yet another distinguished chapter to the Global Film Festival Noida, celebrating excellence, commitment, and the enduring legacy of Hindi cinema on a truly national and international stage. Film Director and Secretary General ICMEI Ashok Tyagi introduced the awardees to the audience.
Company:-Marwah Studios
User:- Sanjay Shah
Email:[email protected]
Phone:-+91-1204831143
