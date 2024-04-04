Greenenergybreaks Astra Energy Inc. (ASRE) Collaborates To Build Independent Power Producer In Waste-To-Energy Sector

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Astra Energy (OTCQB: ASRE)

today announced the closing of a joint venture transaction with Powertron Global LLC to build a power company in the waste-to-energy sector. The announcement noted that Astra and Powertron intend to own and operate projects as a single entity – an independent power producer – selling power to consumers while providing them with waste-to-energy solutions on a long-term contract basis. The projects will address accumulating waste in many regions, generate incremental power, improve reliability of electricity delivery critical to a growing economy, reduce carbon emissions, and create direct and indirect jobs. Astra and Powertron intend to work together to combine projects and their resources to execute more efficiently, strengthening the overall potential for financial success and profitability.

To view the full press release, visit



About Astra Energy Inc.

Astra is an integrated solutions provider investing in and developing renewable and clean energy projects in markets where demand is high, supply is limited and there is an opportunity to address other imminent market needs. Astra's corporate strategy is rooted in securing technologies and assets; identifying viable market opportunities; and bringing together resources, expertise, technology, and defined action plans to execute first-in-class projects that benefit communities, local economies, the planet, and the company's investors. Its goal is to create a more secure and sustainable power sector that supports the company's purpose, mission and values to transform the economic, environmental and social landscape for generations to come. For more information on Astra Energy Inc., visit the company's website at

.

