Russia's Murmansk Governor Wounded In Stabbing Attack

(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, April 5 (IANS) Governor of Russia's Murmansk region Andrei Chibis was stabbed in the stomach after a meeting in the town of Apatity on Thursday.
Chibis was hospitalized and the attacker was detained, Russian media reported.
According to the governor's spokesperson, the attack happened suddenly and the perpetrator did not make any demands or shout any slogans. He was quickly apprehended by a Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) officer.
Chibis, who was currently in the operating room, managed to get to the car on his own after the attack.
MENAFN04042024000231011071ID1108061200
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.