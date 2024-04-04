Flying High With Electric Aircraft Stocks (NYSE: EVEX) (NYSE: JOBY) (NYSE: ACHR) (NASDAQ: LILM)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's special edition roundup of stocks to watch in the Electric Aircraft Sector. The next great advance in green transportation technologies looks to be electric aviation and these stocks are looking to fly high within the sector.

Today's new companies are all involved in the sector with MAV's (Manned Air Vehicle), eVTOLs (Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing), EVAs (Electric Vertical Aircraft) and UAM's (Urban Air Mobility), respectively.

For investors wanting to research electric aircraft stocks, check out the new listings on the Investorideas Free Stock Directories: and

New Stocks Added to the Electric Aircraft Directories:

EVE HOLDING (NYSE: EVEX ) is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer S.A.'s more than 50-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution.

JOBY AVIATION (NYSE:JOBY ) is a California-based transportation company developing an all-electric, vertical take-off and landing air taxi which it intends to operate as part of a fast, quiet, and convenient service in cities around the world.

ARCHER AVIATION (NYSE: ACHR ) is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility networks. Archer's mission is to unlock the skies, freeing everyone to reimagine how they move and spend time. Archer's team is based in Santa Clara, CA.

LILIUM NV (NASDAQ: LILM ) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, designed to offer leading capacity, low noise, and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology, and infrastructure leaders, and with announced sales and indications of interest in Europe, the United States, China, Brazil, the UK, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lilium's 950+ strong team includes approximately 500 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium's headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S.

VERTICAL AEROSPACE ( NYSE: EVTL ) is pioneering electric aviation. The Company was founded in 2016 by Stephen Fitzpatrick, an established entrepreneur best known as the founder of the OVO Group, a leading energy and technology group and Europe's largest independent energy retailer. Vertical has focused on building the most experienced and senior team in the eVTOL industry, who have previously certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems. Vertical received its Design Organisation Approval in 2023 underlining the UK Civil Aviation Authority's confidence in Vertical's capability to design a safe and reliable aircraft and aviation-related products to the highest standards. Vertical's top-tier partner ecosystem, including Honeywell Aerospace, Leonardo, Hanwha, Dassault Systemes, Molicel, Rolls-Royce and GKN Aerospace, is expected to de-risk operational execution and its pathway to certification allowing for a lean cost structure and enabling production at scale. Vertical has a leading pre-order book from a diverse global customer base, creating multiple potential near term and actionable routes to market. Customers include airlines, aircraft lessors, helicopter operators, mobility firms and tourism groups, including American Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Avolon, Bristow, Marubeni, Kakao Mobility, Iberojet and FLYINGGROUP, as well as Japan Airlines (JAL), Gol, Air Greenland, Gozen Holding and AirAsia, through Avolon's VX4 placements. Final assembly of Vertical's second, more advanced full-scale VX4 prototype is nearing completion and includes technology from Vertical's tier-one aerospace partners including Honeywell, GKN Aerospace, Hanwha, Leonardo, Molicel and Solvay, each of which will contribute to the certification VX4 aircraft. It also features improvements developed by Vertical that include its next generation propellers and proprietary battery pack technology, which has been developed at its Vertical Energy Centre.

BLADE AIR MOBILITY (NASDAQ: BLDE ) provides air transportation and logistics for hospitals across the United States, where it is one of the largest transporters of human organs for transplant, and for passengers, with helicopter and fixed wing services primarily in the Northeast United States, Southern Europe and Western Canada. Based in New York City, Blade's asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure and proprietary technologies, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition from helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft to Electric Vertical Aircraft ("EVA" or "eVTOL"), enabling lower cost air mobility that is both quiet and emission-free.

AERWINS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:AWIN ) through its U.S.-based subsidiary, is redesigning a single-seat optionally Manned Air Vehicle ("MAV" or "Manned Air Vehicle"). We aim to align this vehicle with the stringent requirements of the Federal Aviation Administration's ("FAA") Powered Ultra-Light Air Vehicle Category, setting a new standard for safe low-altitude manned flight.

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd . (NASDAQ:HOVR ) is an advanced aerospace engineering company that is developing one of the world's first hybrid eVTOL that is to be able to fly most of its mission exactly like a normal aircraft while offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon's unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety, performance, and utility. Horizon hopes to successfully complete testing and certification of its Cavorite X7 eVTOL quickly and then enter the market and service a broad spectrum of early use cases.

