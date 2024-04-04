               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Declaration Of Voting Rights - Valneva SE, March 2024


4/4/2024 12:16:21 PM

Declaration of shares and voting rights
March 31, 2024
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: April 4, 2024

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva 		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**

139,276,901
ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each 		159,384,197
Double voting rights granted on 149,147 ordinary shares

Definitive attribution of 364,759 free ordinary shares
Between March 1 & March 25, 2024


March 18, 2024 		159,259,875

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

Attachment

  • 2024_03_06 DECLARATION_VOTING_RIGHTS March 31, 2024 EN_GN

