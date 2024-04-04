(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States and Key States Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The US construction industry is forecast to grow by 1.5% in real terms in 2024, following an annual growth rate of 1% in 2023. Growth in the industry's output through 2024 will be driven by increased spending in the non-residential construction sectors, combined with increased investments in manufacturing and transportation projects. As of early February 2024, the White House reported that private companies had pledged to invest $642 billion as part of the 'Manufacturing the Future' program, with an additional $285 billion announced for transportation investments under the 'Investing in America' initiative.

Between 2025 and 2028, the industry's output is expected to grow at an annual average rate of 4.8%, strengthened by investments in the energy, transportation, housing, and manufacturing sectors. In October 2023, the government allocated $61 billion for 12 infrastructure programmes to support investment in critical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and tunnels that will benefit all 50 states. In addition, in September 2023, it opened applications for nearly $10 billion in funding for Financial Years (FY) 2023-26 (October 2023 to September 2026) under the competitive Bridge Investment Program, known as 'Large Bridge Project'.

The report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into the US construction industry, including:



The US construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the US construction industry Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in the US. It provides:



Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in the US, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key benefits



Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the publisher's standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Understand the latest industry and market trends.

Formulate and validate strategy using the publisher's critical and actionable insight.

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures. Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

4.2 Commercial Construction

4.3 Industrial Construction

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

4.6 Institutional Construction

4.7 Residential Construction

5 Construction in Key US States

5.1 California

5.2 Florida

5.3 Texas

5.4 New York

5.5 Pennsylvania

5.6 Georgia

5.7 Illinois

5.8 Ohio

5.9 Washington

5.10 North Carolina

6 Key Industry Participants

6.1 Contractors

6.2 Consultants

7 Construction Market Data

