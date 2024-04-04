Fayez: Senate Supports King's Efforts To Defend Palestine

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 4 (Petra) - Senate President, Faisal Fayez, affirmed the Upper Chamber's support to His Majesty King Abdullah II's efforts to preserve national principles and back just Arab issues, foremost is Palestinian cause.Fayez indicated that the free Jordanian people will "firmly" confront attempts to tamper with the Kingdom's unity and social peace or undermine sacrifices of Jordanians.At the beginning of the Senate session Thursday, he expressed his refusal to spread rumors and false news, aimed to undermine positions of His Majesty and Jordanians in support of Palestinian people.Fayez added that the King places the Palestinian cause at the top of priorities, reflected in his stances.Since the brutal Israeli war against Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, Fayez said the King sought to stop this blatant aggression.Fayez pointed out that His Majesty staunchly defends the Palestinian cause, and exposes the brutal Israeli practices to the world.In this regard, he affirmed His Majesty's efforts and contacts, with the leaders of countries and various political leaders, changed many Western policies, adding that the West has begun to speak "strongly and frankly" about the necessity of establishing a Palestinian state.