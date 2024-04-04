Second Quarter Summary: (1)



Net sales of $312.2 million versus $296.6 million

Net income of $33.1 million versus $25.6 million

Earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $0.33 versus $0.25

Adjusted Diluted EPS ( 2) of $0.40 versus $0.32 Adjusted EBITDA ( 4) $57.8 million versus $50.9 million



Full fiscal year 2024 Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA ( 3) outlook (4) :



Net sales expected to increase around the mid-point of the Company's long-term algorithm of 4-6%, including the benefit of a fifty-third week. The Company previously expected Net Sales to increase at the high-end of its long-term algorithm. Adjusted EBITDA ( 3) now anticipated to increase 6-8% driven by solid gross margin expansion.

"Simply Good Foods second quarter results were led by continued Quest growth, as well as strong gross margin performance," said Geoff Tanner, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Simply Good Foods. "Second quarter net sales increased 5.3% driven by volume and, due to the timing of shipments last quarter, outpaced retail takeaway(5) of about 3%. I am very pleased with our gross margin improvement in the quarter, a 280 basis points increase versus last year, which enabled investments in our business and strong Adjusted EBITDA growth."

"In the second quarter, Quest retail takeaway was on track with our plans, driven by strong salty snacks growth, while Atkins performance was off versus our estimates. As the "New Year, New You" season began there was a meaningful increase in competitive activity in the form of in-store merchandising and programming. The increase in competitive activity impacted the merchandising effectiveness of Atkins and other brands within the nutritional snacking category. We remain confident in the long-term potential of both of our brands. Quest has a long runway of growth that will continue to be driven by advertising, innovation and distribution gains which should result in higher household penetration and increased buy rate. Work is progressing on the Atkins revitalization plan and, as previously discussed, all elements of the plan should be in the marketplace in fiscal 2025. We have accelerated some elements of the plan, specifically innovation, and by the end of fiscal 2024 expect to have new products in the marketplace across all product forms. We are particularly pleased with the upcoming launch of Atkins Strong, a 30g protein shake developed for consumers on a weight-loss drug or shoppers seeking higher levels of protein.”

"Simply Good Foods is uniquely positioned as a U.S. leader in nutritional snacking. The nutritional profile of our products is more relevant today than at any other time as the conversation about health and wellness is increasing. As such, we will continue to execute our strategic priorities focused on doing the right thing for our customers and consumers to enable us to deliver on our growth objectives and ultimately drive increasing shareholder value."

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Net sales increased $15.6 million, or 5.3%, to $312.2 million. As expected, sales performance was driven by Quest volume. North America and International net sales increased 5.1% and 12.2%, respectively, versus last year.

Total Simply Good Foods retail takeaway for the thirteen weeks ended February 24, 2024, increased 1.3% in the U.S. measured channels of IRI MULO + Convenience Stores. In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, total Simply Good Foods retail takeaway in the combined U.S. measured and unmeasured channels increased about 3%.(5) Quest retail takeaway in the combined U.S. measured and unmeasured channels increased about 12% and Atkins was down about 8%.

Gross profit was $116.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, an increase of $14.1 million from the year ago period. Gross margin was 37.4% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 versus 34.6% last year, an increase of 280 basis points. The improvement in gross margin was primarily due to lower ingredient and packaging costs.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company reported net income of $33.1 million compared to $25.6 million for the comparable period of fiscal 2023.

Operating expenses of $68.8 million increased $8.6 million versus the comparable period of 2023. Selling and marketing expenses increased $4.7 million to $34.6 million primarily due to investments in growth initiatives and higher advertising costs. General and administrative ("G&A") expenses of $29.9 million increased $4.0 million compared to the year ago period primarily due to higher employee-related costs, stock-based compensation, and corporate expenses.

Net interest income and interest expense was $4.7 million, a decline of $3.6 million versus the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The interest expense component decline was due to a lower term loan debt balance versus the year ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA(3), a non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company that makes certain adjustments to net income calculated under GAAP, was $57.8 million versus $50.9 million in the year ago period.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company reported earnings per diluted share (“Diluted EPS”) of $0.33 versus $0.25 in the year ago period. The diluted weighted average total shares outstanding in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was approximately 101.3 million versus 100.8 million in the year ago period.

Adjusted Diluted EPS(3), a non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company that makes certain adjustments to Diluted EPS calculated under GAAP, was $0.40 versus $0.32 in the year ago period.

Year-to-Date Second Quarter 2024 Highlights vs. Year-to-Date Second Quarter 2023 (1)



Net sales were $620.9 million versus $597.5 million

Net income of $68.7 million versus $61.5 million

Earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $0.68 versus $0.61

Adjusted Diluted EPS ( 2) of $0.82 versus $0.73 Adjusted EBITDA ( 4) of $119.8 million versus $111.7 million



Net sales increased $23.4 million, or 3.9%, to $620.9 million. The increase in sales was primarily driven by Quest volume. North America and International net sales increased 3.9% and 6.5%, respectively, versus last year.

Gross profit was $232.0 million for the twenty-six weeks ended February 24, 2024 compared to $213.7 million in the year ago period. Gross margin was 37.4% for the year-to-date second quarter of fiscal 2024, an increase of 160 basis points primarily due to higher ingredient and packaging costs in the year ago period.

Net income was $68.7 million compared to $61.5 million for the comparable period of 2023.

Operating expenses of $132.1 million increased $13.4 million versus the comparable period of 2023. Selling and marketing expenses were $66.6 million compared to $58.5 million in the year ago period. G&A expenses of $56.9 million increased $5.3 million during the period primarily due to higher employee costs, stock-based compensation, and corporate expenses.

Net interest income and interest expense was $9.6 million, a decrease of $5.7 million versus the comparable period of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA(4), a non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company that makes certain adjustments to net income calculated under GAAP, increased 7.3% to $119.8 million.

For the year-to-date second quarter fiscal 2024, the Company reported Diluted EPS of $0.68 versus $0.61 in the year ago period. The diluted weighted average total shares outstanding for the twenty-six weeks ended February 24, 2024, was approximately 101.2 million versus 100.8 million in the year ago period.

Adjusted Diluted EPS(3), a non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company that makes certain adjustments to Diluted EPS calculated under GAAP, was $0.82 versus $0.73 in the year ago period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company had cash of $135.9 million. Year-to-date second quarter fiscal 2024 cash provided by operating activities was $94.0 million, an increase of 76% versus the year ago period. During the quarter, the Company repaid $35.0 million of its term loan debt, and at the end of the quarter, the outstanding principal balance was $240.0 million.

Outlook ( 4)

Due to lower than anticipated Atkins consumption in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company has updated its full year fiscal 2024 outlook. The Company continues to expect full year fiscal 2024 Net Sales growth to be driven by volume and has solid advertising, marketing, and innovation plans in place. Additionally, strong gross margin expansion remains on track driven by lower supply chain costs and provides the Company with flexibility to meaningfully invest in marketing and growth initiatives. Therefore, for the full year fiscal 2024, the Company expects the following:



Net sales expected to increase around the mid-point of the Company's long-term algorithm of 4-6%, including the benefit of a fifty-third week. The Company previously expected Net Sales to increase at the high-end of its long-term algorithm; and

Adjusted EBITDA(3) now anticipated to increase 6-8%.



(1) All comparisons for the second quarter ended February 24, 2024, versus the second quarter ended February 25, 2023.

(2) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company excludes acquisition-related costs, such as business transaction costs, integration expense and depreciation and amortization expense in calculating Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. Please refer to "Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" in this press release for an explanation and reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(3) Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to "Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" in this press release for an explanation and reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(4) The Company does not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share to Earnings Per Share or Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, expected for 2024, because we are unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain components of consolidated net income and the respective reconciliations, and the inherent difficulty of predicting what the changes in these components will be throughout the fiscal year. As these items may vary greatly between periods, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could significantly affect our future financial results.

(5) Combined IRI MULO + C-store and Company unmeasured channel estimate for the 13-weeks ending February 24, 2024.

Forward Looking Statements

