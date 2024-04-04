Zelensky intends on mobilizing younger men

(MENAFN) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has implemented a significant change to the country's military draft system by lowering the minimum age for conscription to 25 years old. This adjustment, signed into law on Tuesday, marks a notable shift in Ukraine's approach to military recruitment amidst ongoing security challenges.



The decision to reduce the draft age comes as part of a broader effort by Kiev to modernize its military service system. While certain aspects of the reform are still under discussion in parliament, the amendment to lower the draft age from 27 to 25 years old has been enacted, reflecting a strategic adjustment in Ukraine's approach to manpower mobilization.



The move has garnered attention from international observers, including hawkish United States Senator Lindsey Graham, who expressed criticism of Ukraine's previous draft age threshold during a recent visit to the country. Graham emphasized the importance of bolstering military recruitment efforts, particularly in the face of existential threats.



In addition to lowering the draft age, President Zelensky has introduced an electronic reporting system aimed at streamlining the conscription process and enhancing accountability among citizens of fighting age. This system lays the groundwork for implementing penalties for draft avoidance and ensures a more efficient mechanism for calling up individuals for military service.



Furthermore, pending changes to Ukraine's military conscription policies include the elimination of limited medical eligibility categories, which previously exempted individuals with milder medical conditions from service. Once these changes are enacted, individuals previously deemed ineligible for service will be subject to reevaluation and potential conscription, further augmenting Ukraine's military manpower.



Overall, these reforms signal Ukraine's commitment to strengthening its defense capabilities and ensuring a robust military presence in the face of ongoing security challenges. As the country continues to navigate geopolitical tensions and regional instability, the implementation of these measures underscores the importance of maintaining a capable and responsive military force.

